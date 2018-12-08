Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.45 Million Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 114.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,451 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.90.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $238.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.45 Million Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/marshall-wace-llp-has-21-45-million-position-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.