Marshall Wace LLP Has $23.31 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1,151.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,284 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

