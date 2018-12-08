Marshall Wace LLP Sells 178,360 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Baxter International worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.41.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $548,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,029,396 shares of company stock valued at $551,128,155 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marshall Wace LLP Sells 178,360 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/marshall-wace-llp-sells-178360-shares-of-baxter-international-inc-bax.html.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.