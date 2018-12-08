Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 6,877 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,586,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,880,000 after acquiring an additional 198,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,248,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,980,000 after buying an additional 2,225,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $437,286,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $337,943,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,769,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,849,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, insider Terry D. Bassham sold 10,940 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $662,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $506,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock worth $1,571,288 in the last ninety days.

Evergy stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

