Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after buying an additional 1,325,892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GrafTech International by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 98,221 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 397,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.50 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 160.94% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 231.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

