Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 163,957 Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,888,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 77,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.47.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,961. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

