Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 1,530,503 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,770,000 after buying an additional 4,547,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after buying an additional 2,487,451 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,329,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 1,506,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown purchased 7,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

