Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 200,041 Shares of Domtar Corp (UFS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,041 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.62% of Domtar worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,108,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,480,000 after purchasing an additional 257,488 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Domtar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,954,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 330,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Domtar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,342,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $40.84 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

