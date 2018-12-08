Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Stephens set a $204.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $231.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.11.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $181.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

