Maryland Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $265.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $254.77 and a 1 year high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

