Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 452.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 504,868 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Masco were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Masco by 11.3% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 20.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 103.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $3,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,392,271.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $406,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,225.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,092. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/masco-corp-mas-shares-bought-by-marshall-wace-llp.html.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.