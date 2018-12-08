Matrix AI Network Price Tops $0.0684 on Top Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 38% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank and CoinEgg. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $828,140.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00714929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinEgg, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.