Matthew P. Flake Sells 43,952 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 43,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $2,294,294.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,616,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $67.10.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.18 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Q2 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/matthew-p-flake-sells-43952-shares-of-q2-holdings-inc-qtwo-stock.html.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.