Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.80. 555,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.79. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of C$17.68 and a 52-week high of C$86.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$76.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$60.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$38.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.88.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

