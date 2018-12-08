MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE MKP traded up C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.60. 34,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,895. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$12.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.69.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. On average, analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.48999995713699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, insider Ian Sutherland bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $249,630 in the last 90 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/mcan-mortgage-co-mkp-plans-0-32-quarterly-dividend.html.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. It issues term deposits; and originates residential first-charge mortgage products. The company focuses on investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages, including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of financial investments, loans, and real estate investments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.