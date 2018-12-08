Mccord Christensen Sells 60,000 Shares of PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen sold 60,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $1,870,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mccord Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PetIQ alerts:

On Monday, October 1st, Mccord Christensen sold 160,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $5,944,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PetIQ Inc has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mccord Christensen Sells 60,000 Shares of PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/mccord-christensen-sells-60000-shares-of-petiq-inc-petq-stock.html.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.