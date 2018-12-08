MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen Sells 10,342 Shares

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $71,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 29,051 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $203,066.49.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 21,601 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $152,287.05.

On Friday, November 23rd, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 10,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 15,607 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $111,746.12.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 7,200 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $51,552.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 1,514 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $11,324.72.

On Friday, November 16th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 28,027 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $210,763.04.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 57,234 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $446,997.54.

On Monday, November 12th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 37,530 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $328,012.20.

On Thursday, November 8th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 35,783 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $307,733.80.

MRT opened at $6.74 on Friday. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $218.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.56.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRT. TheStreet lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

