Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.
Shares of TSE:MRD traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$12.95. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$12.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.71.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 1.20000007413128 earnings per share for the current year.
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a diversified real estate development and asset management company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Properties. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.
Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.