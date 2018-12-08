Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.24

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 5439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

MNLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Menlo Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Menlo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.33. Menlo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 268.61%. Research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 468,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

