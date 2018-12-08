Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 420.27 ($5.49).

MERL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.93) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

MERL stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 327.70 ($4.28). The company had a trading volume of 962,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. Merlin Entertainments has a 12-month low of GBX 317.10 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 537.50 ($7.02).

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

