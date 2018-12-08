MetaMorph (METM) Market Capitalization Achieves $379,831.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $379,831.00 and $13,419.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.02774763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00134064 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00175279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.61 or 0.09828901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,672,527 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.