MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.70 Million

Analysts expect MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) to post sales of $99.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $102.00 million. MGP Ingredients reported sales of $88.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full-year sales of $369.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.50 million to $373.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $400.10 million, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $406.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 11,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $875,337.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,307.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP K. Pigott Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.91 per share, with a total value of $65,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,683.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 20.0% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

MGPI traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.16. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

