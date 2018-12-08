Michael Lawrence Derosa Sells 30,903 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 30,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $818,620.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $175,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 29,670 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $816,815.10.

On Friday, November 30th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 26,492 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $716,873.52.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 33,913 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $905,477.10.

On Monday, November 26th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 22,710 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $583,192.80.

On Friday, November 23rd, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 10,514 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $266,740.18.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 38,100 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $946,785.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 35,590 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $876,581.70.

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 118,126 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $2,879,911.88.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 55,476 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,308,678.84.

On Monday, November 12th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 46,185 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $1,121,371.80.

TPIC opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $913.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.16.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 155.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. TheStreet upgraded TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $39.00 target price on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

