Michael M. Mcnamara Sells 3,869 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $639,855.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.43 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Workday by 977.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,657 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,598,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Workday by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,083,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264,048 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,701,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,033,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Societe Generale set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/michael-m-mcnamara-sells-3869-shares-of-workday-inc-wday-stock.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.