Michael R. Mcdonnell Sells 9,500 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $1,219,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $117.98 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Iqvia to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Iqvia from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 258,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 74.1% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,877,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,408,000 after acquiring an additional 122,260 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 5.0% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 21,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

