MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (MGDDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Get MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (MGDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.