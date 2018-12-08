Micro Focus International (MCRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCRO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,328.50 ($17.36).

Shares of LON:MCRO opened at GBX 1,465.50 ($19.15) on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of GBX 26.78 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,970.50 ($38.81).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

