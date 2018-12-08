MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

