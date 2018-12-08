Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) Director Richard Joseph Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

Shares of Millennial Lithium stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,311. Millennial Lithium Corp has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$4.80.

Get Millennial Lithium alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Millennial Lithium Corp (ML) Director Richard Joseph Lacroix Purchases 10,000 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/millennial-lithium-corp-ml-director-richard-joseph-lacroix-purchases-10000-shares.html.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.