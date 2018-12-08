MindCoin (MND) Reaches Market Cap of $44,691.00

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. MindCoin has a market capitalization of $44,691.00 and $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MindCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MindCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MindCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 178.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin Coin Profile

MND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

MindCoin Coin Trading

MindCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MindCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MindCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MindCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MindCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.