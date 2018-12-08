MintCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.71 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, MintCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $1,613.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.