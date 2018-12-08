Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

