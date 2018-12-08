Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,930,320 Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,930,320 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.49% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 44.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 156.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 5.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,918,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,233 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 283,099 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Noble Capital Markets downgraded Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

