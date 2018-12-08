Mithril Ore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $117,508.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for about $10.42 or 0.00263279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00042589 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00002557 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Mithril Ore Token Profile

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,277 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io.

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.