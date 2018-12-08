Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 585,875 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $2,702,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

