Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,467,977 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 2,462,646 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 676,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the period. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/mizuho-financial-group-inc-mfg-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.