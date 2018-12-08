MKM Partners Begins Coverage on EOG Resources (EOG)

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.33.

EOG stock opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $96.54 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

