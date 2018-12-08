MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Continental Resources (CLR)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLR. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 293,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

