MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 145.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 162.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.02 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Peter D. Sacks sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

