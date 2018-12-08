MML Investors Services LLC Has $359,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the period.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

NYSE:ARE opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $55,003.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $371,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $938,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,950 shares of company stock worth $4,977,349. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

