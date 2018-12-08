Momo (MOMO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.70 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. 86 Research upgraded Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.05.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,488,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,535. Momo has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Momo had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,500 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Momo by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,547,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Momo by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,989,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,134,000 after purchasing an additional 840,073 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Momo by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 738,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 580,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.