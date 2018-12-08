Momo (MOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TH Capital dropped their target price on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. 86 Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. Momo has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,852,000 after buying an additional 2,990,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after purchasing an additional 219,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Momo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Momo by 73.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,989,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,134,000 after purchasing an additional 840,073 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

