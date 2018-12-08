Mongodb (MDB) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $53.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Mongodb stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of -0.64. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management sold 683,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $56,344,131.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,904 shares of company stock valued at $79,863,660 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Mongodb by 1,556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

