Morgan Stanley (MS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending, steady loan growth, higher interest rates and normalized levels of trading activities will further support revenues. While slowdown in debt originations and mounting expenses remain major concerns, enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 30.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8,410.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

