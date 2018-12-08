Morgan Stanley Trims DISH Network (DISH) Target Price to $37.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on DISH Network and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DISH Network to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on DISH Network to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,203,529 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,479.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,337,300. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 188,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

