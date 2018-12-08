Morgan Stanley Trims Halma (HLMA) Target Price to GBX 1,330

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,360.91 ($17.78).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 1,307 ($17.08) on Wednesday. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 956.50 ($12.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

