MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell Acquires 50,000 Shares

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MOSY opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. MoSys Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoSys stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of MoSys as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

