MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $168,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 10,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $1,074,217.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,317.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,226 shares of company stock worth $3,755,082. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 160.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.53 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 28.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

