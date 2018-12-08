MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($216.28) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. HSBC set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.00 ($220.93).

ETR:MTX opened at €168.10 ($195.47) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a one year high of €156.80 ($182.33).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

