Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of MaxLinear worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 322,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 306,538 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NYSE:MXL opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 50,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 12,500 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,410 over the last ninety days. 11.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

